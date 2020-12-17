Left Menu
Odisha CM recommends complusory retirement to suspended IFS officer

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday recommended the Centre for compulsory retirement to suspended Indian Forest Service IFS officer Abhay Kant Pathak on grounds of corruption, official sources said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-12-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 21:44 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday recommended the Centre for compulsory retirement to suspended Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Abhay Kant Pathak on grounds of corruption, official sources said. Patnaik also came down heavily on the corruption in the higher echelons of the administration.

This is the first time that a such a step has been taken by the state government against a bureaucrat on grounds of corruption. Pathak, a 1987 batch Odisha cadre Indian Forest Service officer, was arrested by the vigilance department in November and is now behind the bars.

The senior officer and his son Akash Kumar Pathak were arrested on the charge of amassing huge amounts of public money and disproportionate assets worth over Rs 20 crore has been recovered till now. Abhay Kant Pathak was making cash deposits of his ill-gotten wealth in his sons bank accounts and helping his son in fraudulently posing as MD of Tata Motors. His son has been also arrested by the Crime Branch in case of forgery, cheating and duping unemployed youth by taking huge cash from them on job pretext, the chief minister said in a note to the Centre.

Abhay Kant Pathak and his son were also accused of flying across India in chartered flights and staying in luxurious five-star and seven-star hotels during the lockdown period, the note based on the vigilance investigation against the father-son duo said. They had also engaged private security guards, the note said.

Both Pathak and his son while being produced at the court on Tuesday had rejected the allegations against them and said they would produce evidence to prove their innocence..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

