Video shows woman traffic cop on duty taking money

A video of a woman traffic constable in Pimpri-Chinchwad area near here allegedly taking money from a two-wheeler rider, also a woman, has gone viral on social media. The video shows the constable signaling the woman rider to go behind her.

While the constable is standing with her back to the rider, the latter is seen slipping something looking like currency notes into the back pocket of the constable's pants. ''The incident had taken place in Pimpri Camp on December 15,'' said deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Sudhir Hiremath.

Preliminary inquiry indicates that the constable was accepting money instead of taking action for a possible traffic rule violation, he said. Action will be taken against the constable so as to send a stern message, the DCP added.

A police inspector with the Pimpri traffic division said a report has been sent to senior officials and action is awaited..