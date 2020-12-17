Left Menu
HC dismisses BJP MP Manoj Tiwari's plea challenging trial court summons

Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed the petitions of BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and BJP MLA Vijender Gupta challenging trial court order issuing summons against them in a defamation case filed by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 21:56 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed the petitions of BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and BJP MLA Vijender Gupta challenging trial court order issuing summons against them in a defamation case filed by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Justice Anu Malhotra on Thursday dismissed the petitions of Tiwari and Gupta, challenging trial court order issuing summons against them and sought quashing of an order passed by Rouse Avenue Court on November 28, 2019.

All the accused including Tiwari and Gupta were earlier granted bail after they appeared before the trial court. Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa appeared for Sisodia in the matter.

Standing Counsel of Delhi government, Rahul Mehra represented the state while Advocate Pinki Anand and Sonia Mathur represented the petitioners Tiwari and Gupta in the matter. Sisodia had filed a defamation case against Tiwari, BJP MPs Hans Raj Hans and Pravesh Verma, BJP MLAs Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Vijender Gupta and BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana for making false allegations regarding his (Sisodia's) involvement in corruption of Rs 2000 crores in the building of classrooms of Delhi government schools.

Sisodia, in the defamation case, stated that all the allegations made by these BJP leaders jointly and severally were false, defamatory and derogatory to intending to harm and damage his reputation and goodwill. (ANI)

