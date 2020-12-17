Left Menu
French court sentences Thalys train attacker to life in jail

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 17-12-2020 22:37 IST
An Islamist militant who opened fire aboard a high-speed train travelling through northern Europe but was overpowered by three Americans before he killed anyone was sentenced to life in jail by a French court on Friday.

Moroccan national Ayoub el Khazzani was heavily armed when he launched his attack moments after the Thalys train crossed into France from Belgium on Aug. 21, 2015.

A Paris court found the defendant guilty of attempted murder with intent to commit terrorism.

