Left Menu
Development News Edition

Grand jury indicts six men for Michigan governor kidnap plot

Six men facing charges of plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer were indicted by a grand jury this week, the U.S. attorney's office for western Michigan said on Thursday. The men — Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta — were arrested and charged in October with conspiring to grab Whitmer, a Democrat, from her vacation home earlier this year.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-12-2020 22:48 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 22:39 IST
Grand jury indicts six men for Michigan governor kidnap plot
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Six men facing charges of plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer were indicted by a grand jury this week, the U.S. attorney's office for western Michigan said on Thursday.

The men — Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta — were arrested and charged in October with conspiring to grab Whitmer, a Democrat, from her vacation home earlier this year. Some of the men belong to an anti-government militia group called Wolverine Watchmen. At least one of the defendants, Fox, considered Whitmer to be a sort of tyrant because she had ordered gyms closed in the state to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to prosecutors.

Obtaining the grand jury indictments, which came down on Wednesday, was a necessary step to proceed with the federal prosecutions, the U.S. attorney's office said in a statement. Parker Douglas, a lawyer representing Harris, said Harris had pleaded not guilty because "there was no actual conspiracy to kidnap Governor Whitmer."

"As you can see from the indictment, the government is extremely vague regarding the alleged conspiracy's nature, the alleged conspiracy's object and any steps my client allegedly took to agree with the conspiracy," Douglas wrote in an email. Lawyers for the other defendants did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

If convicted at trial, the defendants, who are in jail after being denied bail, would face a maximum sentence of life in prison. The indictment accuses the men of discussing kidnapping Whitner, meeting in July in Wisconsin to practice using assault rifles, and surveilling Whitmer's vacation home in August and September, mapping out how far it was from the nearest police station.

Some of the men also bought supplies for kidnapping, the indictment said. In September, Fox bought a Taser-style stun gun and placed a $4,000 order for explosives with someone he did not realize was, in fact, an undercover agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi offers condolences to Sharif on his mother's death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a personal letter to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif last month, extending heartfelt condolences to Pakistans former premier over his mothers death, recalling that her simplicity and warmth were indeed very tou...

Google hit with third antitrust lawsuit as more than 30 U.S. states sue

A group of U.S. state attorneys general including Colorado and 34 other states filed an antitrust complaint against Alphabet Incs Google on Thursday, marking the third lawsuit against the online search and advertising company this fall. The...

WRAPUP 3-COVID-19 restrictions push U.S. weekly jobless claims to three-month high

The number of Americans filing first-time claims for jobless benefits unexpectedly rose last week as a relentless wave of new COVID-19 infections hobbled business operations, offering more evidence that the economys recovery from the pandem...

HC asks SIT to submit further progress report in girl murder case

The Orissa High Court Thursday asked the special investigation team to submit the progress report on the probe relating to the kidnapping and murder of a five-year-old girl in Nayagarh. The court said the status report does not reveal any s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020