As Brexit cliff edge looms, 20 miles of trucks stack up near Dover

As Brexit cliff edge looms, 20 miles of trucks stack up near DoverReuters | Dover | Updated: 17-12-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 22:59 IST
Trucks heading towards the English port of Dover were stacked up for around 20 miles on Thursday, just two weeks before Britain exits the European Union’s orbit in a potentially tumultuous finale to the five-year divorce, a Reuters photographer said.
A Reuters photographer drove the entire distance of the queue which stretches from Dover towards Ashford along the M20.
