Mamata Banerjee calls party meet today

Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee has called a party meeting on Friday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 18-12-2020 11:02 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 11:02 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee has called a party meeting on Friday. Every Friday, the Chairperson meets leaders in batches, according to top TMC sources.

It is noteworthy that, rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Suvendu Adhikari formally tendered his resignation to party chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday. He has also resigned from the state Legislative Assembly. There is also speculation that he might join the BJP. In his resignation letter, addressed to the party chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Adhikari thanked the TMC for the opportunities given to him.

"I am writing to tender my resignation as a member of All India Trinamool Congress as well as from all other positions held by me in the party and its associate organs with immediate effect. I am thankful for all the challenges and opportunities that have been given to me and I will always value my time spent as a member of the party," he wrote. On Thursday, Trinamool Congress MLA Jitendra Tiwari resigned from the post of chairman of the administrative board of the Asansol Municipal Corporation. He has also resigned as the TMC president of Paschim Bardhaman district.

"Within one hour of leaving the post of administrator, my office was ransacked on instructions from Kolkata. Now it is not possible for me to stay with them. I have resigned from the post of district chief of the party," TMC MLA Tiwari said. (ANI)

