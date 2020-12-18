Left Menu
Kerala gold smuggling: CM Raveendran appears before ED for 2nd day in money laundering case

CM Raveendran, additional private secretary of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, appeared before Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the second consecutive day for interrogation on Friday, in the money laundering case in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 18-12-2020 12:44 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 12:44 IST
CM Raveendran leaving the Enforcement Directorate office on late Thursday night after being interrogated for around 13 hours.. Image Credit: ANI

CM Raveendran, additional private secretary of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, appeared before Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the second consecutive day for interrogation on Friday, in the money laundering case in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case. This comes after Raveendran had left the ED office late Thursday night, after being interrogated for around 13 hours in connection with a money laundering case related to the smuggling of gold through diplomatic channels.

This was the fourth time the ED had summoned Raveendran in the case. He did not appear for the last three times citing his hospitalisation. On December 17, the Kerala High Court dismissed a petition filed by Raveendran challenging summons issued to him by the ED in this case.

Raveendran had moved the High Court seeking a stay on the summons issued by the ED to him in the PMLA case. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

