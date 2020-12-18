Eight-year old boy kidnapped
PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 18-12-2020 13:59 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 13:49 IST
An eight-year-old boy, son of a businessman belonging to Ujire in Dakshina Kannada district was kidnapped by an unidentified gang, police sources said. The four-member gang which came by a car abducted the boy from near his house while his grandfather was returning from an evening walk in Ujire on Thursday.
The abductors later called his mother and placed a demand for Rs 17 crore for his release, a complaint filed by the boy's grandfather A K Shivan with the Belthangady police said. The boy, Anubhav, is the son of Bijoy, owner of Bijoy Agencies and resident of Car Street in Ujire.
Police have launched a search for the boy. A special team has been formed to investigate the case, the sources said.
