Man found dead in UP's Shamli

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 18-12-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 15:33 IST
The body of a man was found in the fields in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday

The man identified as Pardeep Kashyap was found dead in Kakarauli village under Jhinjhana police station area of the district on Thursday evening, police added

Police said the body has been sent for a post-mortem and an investigation is underway.

