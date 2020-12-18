Man found dead in UP's Shamli

Man found dead in UP's ShamliPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 18-12-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 15:33 IST
The body of a man was found in the fields in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday
The man identified as Pardeep Kashyap was found dead in Kakarauli village under Jhinjhana police station area of the district on Thursday evening, police added
Police said the body has been sent for a post-mortem and an investigation is underway.
