Left Menu
Development News Edition

German man charged with attempted murder in Carnival attack

A German man has been charged with 91 counts of attempted murder for driving his car into a crowd celebrating Carnival earlier this year in the central town of Volkmarsen, Frankfurt prosecutors said on Friday.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 18-12-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 15:41 IST
German man charged with attempted murder in Carnival attack
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A German man has been charged with 91 counts of attempted murder for driving his car into a crowd celebrating Carnival earlier this year in the central town of Volkmarsen, Frankfurt prosecutors said on Friday. The 30-year-old, whose name hasn't been released in line with German privacy laws, also faces 90 counts of causing bodily harm and other lesser crimes.

He is accused of driving his car at more than 50 kph (30 mph) through a crowd of people watching the town's traditional "Rose Monday" procession, which included many children, in an attempt to kill them. None died, but he injured 90, including 20 who needed hospitalisation.

He is accused of planning the attack in advance and having installed a dashboard camera in order to record it. Prosecutors said the suspect was neither under the influence of alcohol nor drugs at the time of the crime. The man, who was arrested at the scene, has refused to make any statement to investigators, prosecutors said.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Don't believe in miracles, Madrid's maskless night owls warned

A long line of young people, many maskless and smoking, queue to enter a trendy Madrid bar in an evening scene common across the Spanish capitals bustling centre.Madrid, one of Europes worst COVID-19 hotspots at the start of the pandemic, h...

Some states say Pfizer vaccine allotments cut for next week

Several states say they have been told to expect far fewer doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in its second week of distribution, prompting worries about potential delays in shots for health care workers and long-term care reside...

Nitin Gadkari Launches Website of Prabha Khaitan Foundation; Lauds NGO's Activities

Kolkata New Delhi, IndiaNewsVoir Union Minister, Shri Nitin Gadkari, formally launched Prabha Khaitan Foundations website pkfoundation.org in a virtual function attended by which guests across India and abroad. Prabha Khaitan Foundation PK...

Changing nature of war: Rajnath says mobile phones now have longer reach than missiles

Apparently referring to the impact of social media in conflicts between nations, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the reach of the mobile phone now was bigger than that of a missile. Addressing the annual Military Literature Fe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020