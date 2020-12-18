Left Menu
Development News Edition

Director of Indian restaurant in UK banned for tax dodge

It concluded that Indian Summer UK owed 130,174 pounds in tax, interest and penalties and therefore the restaurant owner has now been banned from being a company director for six years.The government accepted a disqualification undertaking from Swales in May this year, which makes his ban effective from June 19, 2020.

PTI | London | Updated: 18-12-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 16:11 IST
Director of Indian restaurant in UK banned for tax dodge
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The director of an Indian restaurant company in Brighton on the south coast of England has been banned for six years after an investigation found that he had under declared the taxes he owed to the UK's revenue department. Byron St John Swales, 56, was the director of Indian Summer UK Limited, which traded as the Indian Summer restaurant on East Street in Brighton. The company was incorporated in September 2003 but inspections carried out by the tax authorities in 2016 found the company owed over 130,000 pounds in tax, including interest and penalties.

"Byron Swales concealed transactions from company books for over seven years to avoid tax obligations and keep money destined for the public purse," said David Argyle, Deputy Head of Investigations for the UK's Insolvency Service. "As a result of our investigations, Byron Swales will be banned from the business environment for six years, severely curtailing his activities," he said.

The company entered into a creditors' voluntary liquidation in May 2019 and Indian Summer UK was referred to the Insolvency Service for investigation. Investigators were able to establish that Swales had under declared the restaurant's orders and that he had failed to accurately account for tax owed from December 2011 until February 2018. It concluded that Indian Summer UK owed 130,174 pounds in tax, interest and penalties and therefore the restaurant owner has now been banned from being a company director for six years.

The government accepted a ''disqualification undertaking'' from Swales in May this year, which makes his ban effective from June 19, 2020. Disqualification undertakings are the administrative equivalent of a disqualification order but do not involve court proceedings, with persons subject to it order are bound by a range of restrictions.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP leader sees need for facility to store foodgrains

With a lack of storage facilities for foodgrains, anybody, be it Adani or Ambani, can construct such facilities in the country, All-India BJP Mahila Morcha president Vanathi Srinivasan said on Friday. Replying to a question on the three fa...

FOREX-Dollar consolidates losses after week-long drubbing

The dollar consolidated losses on Friday after a week of declines that pushed it to its lowest in two and a half years, as its slide sucked in more short sellers looking to make an easy buck. The dollar index edged up 0.1 on the day to just...

UN rights office calls on Thailand to amend royal insult law

The United Nations human rights office called on Thailand on Friday to amend its lese majeste law which it said had been used against at least 35 activists - one as young as 16 - in recent weeks. It said Thailand should stop using the law, ...

Indian Railways comes up with Draft National Rail Plan

In an endeavour to address the inadequacies of capacity constraints and improve its modal share in total freight ecosystem of the country, Indian Railways has come up with Draft National Rail Plan. A long term strategic plan called the Nati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020