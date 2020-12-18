Ukraine says faces almost daily hacker attacks

Ukraine is facing almost daily hacker attacks on its government resources and intends to sharply strengthen its cyber security, Ukrainian state security service SBU said on Friday. "The scale of the infiltration into government information resources is impressive - attacks occur almost daily. The conclusions are simple - we need to act immediately and systematically," SBU head Ivan Bakanov said on Telegram.

He gave no details on the attacks. Ukraine and its institutions have been the victims of repeated cyber attacks, including an incident in 2019 in which a virus was downloaded in a tax accounting programme and spread to wreak havoc around the globe.

Kyiv has also previously accused Moscow of orchestrating large-scale cyber attacks as part of a "hybrid war" against Ukraine, which Russia denies. In January, Ukraine's top state security body acknowledged that some citizens' personal data had been leaked from a portal advertising jobs for government employees.

Ukraine's national police website had been temporarily shut down after it was hacked.

