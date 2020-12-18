Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man commits suicide due to online lender's harassment in Hyderabad

P Sunil, a software professional who lost his job during the lockdown to contain coronavirus, committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan on Wednesday, they said.The lender started sending messages to Sunil saying that they would defame him as defaulter by sending messages to his friends and relatives, police said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-12-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 17:30 IST
Man commits suicide due to online lender's harassment in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Dec 18 (PTI): A 28-year-old man has allegedly committed suicide after being harassed by an onlinemoney lending company from whom he had taken a loan, police said on Friday. P Sunil, a software professional who lost his job during the lockdown to contain coronavirus, committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan on Wednesday, they said.

The lender started sending messages to Sunil saying that they would defame him as defaulter by sending messages to his friends and relatives, police said. ''He took loans from various lenders and defaulted some of them.

He slipped into financial stress as lenders started putting pressure on him to repay the loans,'' a police official said. In a similar instance, a 25-year-old woman on Wednesday committed suicide inSiddipet district, upset after an app- based lender from whom she had taken a loan sent messages to contacts list in her phone, alleging that she defaulted on the loan repayment.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amid farmer protests, KPMG says 'lot of mis-communication' on farm reforms

Amid protests by farmers on the outskirts of Delhi, a global consultancy firm on Friday said there is lot of miscommunication on the recently introduced agricultural reforms. There is a need to club the reform measures with existing schemes...

Games-Canoeing, taekwondo, modern pentathlon earn 2023 European Games spots

Canoeing, taekwondo and modern pentathlon won a spot at the Krakow-Malopolska 2023 European Games after the European Olympic Committees ratified their inclusion on Friday. The inclusion of these three sports in the third edition of the Game...

Borosil Renewables announces completion of Rs 200 crore QIP

Borosil Renewables Ltd BRL on Friday announced the successful completion of fund raising of Rs 200 crore through a qualified institutions placement QIP issue. BRL allotted 1.58 crore shares of face value of Re 1 each at Rs 126.55 per share....

More than 1.1 million ballots cast in early voting for Georgia U.S. Senate runoffs

More than 1.1 million Georgians have voted in twin U.S. Senate runoff elections that will determine which party controls that chamber of Congress, and with it the fate of much of Democratic President-elect Joe Bidens agenda, state data show...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020