Man commits suicide due to online lender's harassment in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Dec 18 (PTI): A 28-year-old man has allegedly committed suicide after being harassed by an onlinemoney lending company from whom he had taken a loan, police said on Friday. P Sunil, a software professional who lost his job during the lockdown to contain coronavirus, committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan on Wednesday, they said.

The lender started sending messages to Sunil saying that they would defame him as defaulter by sending messages to his friends and relatives, police said. ''He took loans from various lenders and defaulted some of them.

He slipped into financial stress as lenders started putting pressure on him to repay the loans,'' a police official said. In a similar instance, a 25-year-old woman on Wednesday committed suicide inSiddipet district, upset after an app- based lender from whom she had taken a loan sent messages to contacts list in her phone, alleging that she defaulted on the loan repayment.