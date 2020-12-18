Left Menu
Fight is against three farm laws, not the govt, says boxer Vijender Singh

Boxer and Congress leader Vijender Singh on Friday distributed food at a langar organised by the Jamindara Student Organisation (JSO) for protesting farmers at the Tikri Border on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 17:32 IST
Fight is against three farm laws, not the govt, says boxer Vijender Singh
Boxer and Congress leader, Vijender Singh talking to ANI at Tikri Border on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Boxer and Congress leader Vijender Singh on Friday distributed food at a langar organised by the Jamindara Student Organisation (JSO) for protesting farmers at the Tikri Border on Friday. While speaking to ANI, Vijender Singh said that his fight is not against the government but against the newly enacted farm laws. "We are here to serve the farmers of our country. Our fight is not against the government but the three black laws," he said.

Singh had also joined the farmers' agitation at Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border) on December 6 and said that he will return his Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award if the new agriculture laws are not withdrawn. The protest by the farmers at the borders of the national capital against the three new farm laws entered into 23rd day on Friday. Meanwhile, several meetings were held between Cabinet Ministers and farmers' union leaders over the farm laws enacted by the Centre government in September.

Farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

