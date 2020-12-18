Left Menu
Minor girl found dead in UP's Hardoi

The girl had gone missing from Selapur village on Thursday evening. Her body was found in the forest in the village later, ASP Anil Kumar Singh said.Prima facie, it appeared that the girl died of strangulation, he said adding that the body has been sent for a post-mortem.

PTI | Hardoi | Updated: 18-12-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 17:57 IST
A seven-year-old girl was found dead here in Madhoganj area, police said on Friday. ''The girl had gone missing from Selapur village on Thursday evening. Her family members had lodged an FIR in this connection. Her body was found in the forest in the village later,'' ASP Anil Kumar Singh said.

Prima facie, it appeared that the girl died of strangulation, he said adding that the body has been sent for a post-mortem. A probe is on in the matter.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

