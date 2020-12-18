EU, China aim for investment pact by end-2020 - German govt

EU, China aim for investment pact by end-2020 - German govtReuters | Berlin | Updated: 18-12-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 18:11 IST
The European Union and China appear to have made progress in talks over an investment accord and aim to reach an agreement by the end of 2020, a German government spokesman said.
"The negotiations are ongoing," the spokesman told a regular government news conference on Friday.
