'Hunar Haat' effective platform for 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat', say Union ministers

UP Minister for Khadi and Villages Industries and MSME Sidharth Nath Singh said Hunar Haat is a perfect platform to provide markets to artisans and craftsmen.Hunar Haat is fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modis dream of vocal for local and playing an important role in strengthening the mission of one district, one product campaign, Singh added..

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 18-12-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 18:39 IST
“Hunar Haat” has proved to be an effective platform to strengthen Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's mission of “Aatma Nirbhar Bharat” and commitment to “vocal for local” by promoting indigenous products of master artisans and craftsmen. Noting this at the inauguration of a “Hunar Haat”at Rampur in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said the initiative is playing an important role in the country's economic development and eradication of poverty, which is a priority for the Modi government.

Gadkari said “Hunar Haat” is providing an effective platform to the needy, especially talented artisans and craftsmen from villages of the country. ''When these indigenous products will reach international markets and our artisans will become prosperous, then only our dream will be fulfilled,'' the Union minister for micro, small and medium enterprises said.

Naqvi said indigenous products of master artisans are a major attraction at the Rampur’s “Hunar Haat”, where one can feel communal harmony and the spirit of unity in diversity. The Union minister for Minority Affairs said master craftsmen from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Nagaland, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Goa, Punjab, Uttrakhand, Ladakh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu-Kashmir, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala have brought their indigenous products made of wood, brass, bamboo, glass, cloth, paper and clay.

The initiative has provided employment opportunities to more than five lakh Indian craftsmen, artisans, culinary experts and other people associated with them in the past five years. UP Minister for Khadi and Villages Industries and MSME Sidharth Nath Singh said “Hunar Haat” is a perfect platform to provide markets to artisans and craftsmen.

“Hunar Haat” is fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of “vocal for local” and playing an important role in strengthening the mission of “one district, one product” campaign, Singh added..

