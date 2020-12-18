5 polytechnic students injured in clash in UP's Mahoba

Five men were injured on Friday when two groups of polytechnic college students clashed here allegedly over a rivalry that also saw exchange of fire, police said

''The clash took place around 4 pm when the students clashed in and around the college premises. Firing also took place with a country-made pistol seized. Five students were injured in the incident and admitted to hospital,'' said acting SHO, City Police Station, Ashok Kumar Singh

Police has detained 10 students from both groups while a country-made pistol along with sticks and rods were recovered, he said. A probe is on in the matter.