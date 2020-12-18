Illegal sand mining site raided in Nanded, 24 booked

Twenty-four people were bookedfor allegedly mining sand from the Godavari river in Nandedand 150 brass, or 15,000 cubic feet, of sand was seized,police said on Friday

The raid at Bhanagi village was carried out by a jointteam of police and revenue department personnel and a case wasregistered in Nanded rural police station on Thursday night,an official said

''No arrests have been made so far,'' he said.