Tension after police remove tent erected by anti-Divis protestors

A large posse of policemen was posted in the area to prevent the protestors from resorting to any violence.Police swung into action and dispersed protestors after some of them tried to gatecrash into the Divis facility. Police picket, however, is continuing near Divis to prevent untoward incidents, a senior official said over phone from Kakinada.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 18-12-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 21:03 IST
Tension after police remove tent erected by anti-Divis protestors

Amaravati, Dec 18 (PTI): Tension prevailed in Kothapakala area in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday as police removed a tent erected by protestors agitating against Divis Pharmaceuticals. A large posse of policemen was posted in the area to prevent the protestors from resorting to any violence.

Police swung into action and dispersed protestors after some of them tried to gatecrash into the Divis facility. Divis manufactures and exports active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediaries to several countries and is now on an expansion mode.

Police said five people were taken into custody in connection with the agitation. There had been an agitation for the past few days as Divis commenced work on its third unit near Kakinada with a proposed investment of Rs 1,500 crore.

The locals have been demanding that the company stop the establishment of the new unit as it would adversely affect the local environment and the livelihood of fishermen. The opposition Telugu Desam Party condemned the police action on the protestors and demanded that the state government look into their demands.

Peddapuram TDP legislator N China Rajappa wanted the police force withdrawn from the village to placate the locals. Police picket, however, is continuing near Divis to prevent untoward incidents, a senior official said over phone from Kakinada.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

