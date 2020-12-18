Man kills wife, hangs self in Latur
A man allegedly committed suicide in Ausa tehsil in Latur district after killing his wife, police said on Friday. The incident happened on Thursday morning in Ashiv village, a Bhada police station official said.
''Mahadev Pardhe (45) killed his wife Anuradha by slitting her throat after an argument and then hanged himself. The couple has two sons and three daughters,'' he said.
