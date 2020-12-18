Defence minister hands over 3 DRDO systems to chiefs of armed forces

Left Menu
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh handed over three systems developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation to chiefs of the three armed forces on Friday, said an official statement.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh handed over three systems developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation to chiefs of the three armed forces on Friday, said an official statement. Singh handed over the Indian maritime situational awareness system (IMSAS) to Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh at an event here, the Defence Ministry's statement said.

The IMSAS is a software system that provides global maritime situational picture, marine planning tools and analytical capabilities to the Indian Navy, the statement noted. The minister handed over the Astra Mk-1 missile system to Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria, the statement said. This missile is the first indigenously developed beyond visual range (BVR) missile that can be launched from Sukhoi-30 and other fighter aircraft.

Singh handed over the Border Surveillance System (BOSS), which is an all-weather electronic surveillance system, to Army Chief General M M Naravane at the event here. All three systems--IMSAS, Astra Mk-1 and BOSS-- have been designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) only, the statement said.

Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik and Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat were also present at the event..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

