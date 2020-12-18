Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jharkhand HC puts off hearing to Jan 8 in Lalu jail manual violation matter

The court of Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh directed the state government to come prepared with all relevant informations on the next date of hearing.The bench questioned the state advocate as on whose order Prasad was shifted to RIMS Directors bungalow from the paying private ward of the Ranchi based hospital.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 18-12-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 22:39 IST
Jharkhand HC puts off hearing to Jan 8 in Lalu jail manual violation matter

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday put off to January 8 the matter relating to violation of jail manuals by RJD president Lalu Prasad in RIMS after the state government failed to satisfactorily answer the bench quries. The court of Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh directed the state government to come prepared with all relevant informations on the next date of hearing.

The bench questioned the state advocate as on whose order Prasad was shifted to RIMS Director's bungalow from the paying private ward of the Ranchi based hospital. When the prison department is saying its not their decision then on whose order the step was taken to this effect, the judge asked but he could not get a satisfactory answer. The bench observed that it wouldnot hesitate to appoint an amicus curiae (friend of the court) if the state government was unable to collect informations in this regard.

The state counsel sought time to furnish all informations following which the court fixed the matter for next hearing on January 8. On the jail department statement that there is a provision for making available attendant to an inmate of a prison, the bench sought to know was this applicable if one is staying outside the jail on medical ground.

But, there was no categorical answer given by the state government advocate. The court had on November 27 while hearing the bail application of the incarcerated RJD leader had sought report on the alleged violation of jail manuals by Prasad.

During hearing on December 4 last, the issue had come when the state government counsel had sought time. Prasad remains incarcerated pending decision on his bail application in the case releted to illegal withdrawal of money from Dumka treasury in connection with the multi-crore rupees fodder scam. Following detection of coronavirus to his attendants, Prasad was shifted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) director's residence.

There was a flurry of complaints by the BJP leaders and others regarding the RJD leader meeting people during Bihar polls and also making telephone calls to the NDA legislators during floor test of the new NDA government headed by Nitish Kumar last month. Prasad was later returned to the paying ward of the RIMS by the authorities.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

It's good that rotten elements are leaving: Mamata to TMC leaders

Amid the ongoing spree of desertions, TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Friday night termed the deserters as baggage for the party and said it is good that rotten elements are leaving on their own. Banerjee held an ...

Soccer-Juve's McKennie named U.S. Soccer's male player of the year

Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie was named U.S. Soccers male player of the year, the governing body said on Friday as he closes out his fourth year on the national team. The 22-year-old Texan joined Italian champions Juve in August on a ...

Ban on food aid restrictions blocked at WTO

World Trade Organization members were at odds on Friday over a proposal that would ban countries from restricting food aid deliveries, potentially complicating the response to a feared COVID-fuelled humanitarian catastrophe next year. The p...

Paraguay in vaccine talks with five pharmaceuticals to supplement COVAX supply - health minister

Paraguay is negotiating with five foreign pharmaceutical companies to acquire up to 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in early 2021, Health Minister Julio Mazzoleni said on Friday, to supplement those it has already locked in under the CO...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020