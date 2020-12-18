Reports from Pakistan on attacks on UN vehicle by Indian troops 'completely false': Sources

The reports emerging from the Pakistani side regarding attacks on UN vehicles by Indian troops along the Line of Control are completely false, baseless and factually incorrect, official sources said on Friday. The response came following Pakistan Army's allegations that Indian troops targeted a vehicle of United Nations Military Observers (UNMO) in the Chirikot sector along the LoC.

The sources said there was no firing from the Indian side in that sector on Friday. Since movements of UN vehicles are known in advance, the question does not arise of any such firing, the sources said, adding the allegations are baseless. ''The reports emerging from the Pakistan side regarding attacks on UN vehicles are completely false and factually incorrect,'' said a source.

Separately, military sources also rejected the allegation by the Pakistan Army. ''Reports of targeting United Nations vehicle are not true,'' said a military source.