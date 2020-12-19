Somalia suicide bombing kills 15, misses prime minister
A suicide bomber attacked a stadium in Somalias central city of Galkayo Friday, killing 15 people shortly before the arrival of the countrys new prime minister, according to police. Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble, who took office in September, was visiting the city as part of a tour of the central state of Galmudug.PTI | Mogadishu | Updated: 19-12-2020 00:42 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 00:42 IST
A suicide bomber attacked a stadium in Somalia's central city of Galkayo Friday, killing 15 people shortly before the arrival of the country's new prime minister, according to police. Ali Hassan, a police officer in Galkayo, said others were injured in the blast, which occurred at the entrance to the sports stadium. Some high-ranking members of the Somali army were among those killed in the explosion, according to local reports.
The bombing has been claimed by Somalia's al-Shabab jihadist rebels, according to the group's Andalus radio station. Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble, who took office in September, was visiting the city as part of a tour of the central state of Galmudug. Galkayo is 750 kilometers (466 miles) north of the Somali capital.(AP) RUP RUP
