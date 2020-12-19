Left Menu
Development News Edition

Want peace, but won't tolerate any harm to India's self- respect: Rajnath Singh on Indo-China border row

With the two countries having held several rounds of talks to resolve the issue, Singh said India wants peaceful resolution of disputes but asserted no harm to its self- respect will be tolerated.In his address at the combined graduation parade at Dundigul Air Force station here, the Defence minister also said Chinas attitude reflected that countrys intentions during these COVID-19 times.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-12-2020 11:21 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 11:13 IST
Want peace, but won't tolerate any harm to India's self- respect: Rajnath Singh on Indo-China border row
Representative image

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said India's handling of the border row with China showed the country was not weak and could give befitting reply to any kind of transgression, aggression or unilateral acts. With the two countries having held several rounds of talks to resolve the issue, Singh said India wants peaceful resolution of disputes but asserted no harm to its self- respect will be tolerated.

In his address at the combined graduation parade at Dundigul Air Force station here, the Defence minister also said China's ''attitude reflected that country's intentions'' during these COVID-19 times. ''But we have shown that India is not weak. This is new India that will give a befitting reply to any kind of transgression, aggression or any unilateral acts,'' he said.

India has found the support of many countries, even as it has received accolades, he added. Pointing out that rounds of talks have been held at the diplomatic and military levels to solve the issue, the Defence Minister said ''let me reiterate, we don't want conflict but peace.'' ''But we will not tolerate any harm to the country's self-respect,'' the Defence minister asserted.

The country was prepared to face any situation, he added. Referring to the western sector, Singh said Pakistan was indulging in skirmishes on the borders and charged the neighbour with indulging in a ''proxy war'' using terrorism, despite being defeated by India in four wars.

The armed forces and police were effectively dealing with terrorism, he said. The country was not only handling terrorism effectively within the country but even taking action beyond the borders, he said referring to the air strikes at terror camps in Balakot in Pakistan.

This demonstrated to the world India's military strength and the country's firm intentions against terrorism, he added.

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Study suggests social holidays improve overall well-being

Social holidays improve holiday makers overall satisfaction with life, as well as satisfaction with the quantity and quality of their leisure time, and social life, according to a new study from the University of Eastern Finland. The study ...

Kidnapped boy rescued from Kolar

An eight-year-old boy from Ujire, who was kidnapped on December 17 by a gang demanding a ransom of Rs 17 crore, was rescued from Kolar by the city police. Anubhav, son of Bijoy and grandson of an ex-serviceman Shivan, had been abducted on T...

Fire in hospital kills 8 people in southeast Turkey - governor

A fire in a private hospitals COVID-19 intensive care unit killed eight people, the governors office in the southeastern Turkish province of Gaziantep said on Saturday.The fire was caused by the explosion of an oxygen ventilator, the office...

Study reveals individuals with high ADHD-traits are more vulnerable to insomnia

Individuals with high ADHD-traits that do not meet the criteria for a diagnosis are less able to perform tasks involving attentional regulation or emotional control after a sleepless night than individuals with low ADHD-traits, suggest the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020