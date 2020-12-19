Left Menu
Development News Edition

Extradition case of 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana to continue till April 22

The Extradition Hearing in this case is continued to April 22, 2021, at 130 p.m, Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Chooljian, the US District Court of Los Angeles, said in his order dated December 17.Rana is a childhood friend of David Coleman Headley, the Pakistani-American LeT terrorist who was involved in plotting the 2008 Mumbai terror attack.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-12-2020 11:30 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 11:18 IST
Extradition case of 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana to continue till April 22
Representative image Image Credit:

The case of extradition of Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, to India will continue till April 22, a federal US judge has determined. Rana, 59, has been declared a fugitive by India, where he is facing multiple criminal charges for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack in which 166 people, including six Americans, were killed.

He was rearrested on June 10 in Los Angeles on an extradition request by India. "The Extradition Hearing in this case is continued to April 22, 2021, at 1:30 p.m," Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Chooljian, the US District Court of Los Angeles, said in his order dated December 17.

Rana is a childhood friend of David Coleman Headley, the Pakistani-American LeT terrorist who was involved in plotting the 2008 Mumbai terror attack. Headley, 60, was made an approver in the case, and is currently serving a 35-year prison term in the US for his role in the attack.

Judge Chooljian said Rana will file opposition to the request for extradition by not later than February 1. The US government, which is supporting the extradition of Rana to India, has time till March 22 to file its reply motion.

Both the parties have agreed that their motion either in support or opposition to the extradition request by India would not be of more than 50 pages. The judge on December 10 had denied Rana his bail application asserting that he is a flight risk.

Judge Chooljian, in his order on December 10, said that Rana ''presented a robust bail package'' and offered conditions that significantly mitigate the risk of flight. But the ''Court cannot find that he has negated the risk of flight'' and as such granted the request of the US government to the continued detention of Rana.

Meanwhile, the US government in the court has supported India's request that the documents submitted by it in support of extradition of Rana be not made public. The extradition documents presented by India apparently include information about Rana's involvement in the Mumbai terrorist attack that would be shared with him.

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Study suggests social holidays improve overall well-being

Social holidays improve holiday makers overall satisfaction with life, as well as satisfaction with the quantity and quality of their leisure time, and social life, according to a new study from the University of Eastern Finland. The study ...

Kidnapped boy rescued from Kolar

An eight-year-old boy from Ujire, who was kidnapped on December 17 by a gang demanding a ransom of Rs 17 crore, was rescued from Kolar by the city police. Anubhav, son of Bijoy and grandson of an ex-serviceman Shivan, had been abducted on T...

Fire in hospital kills 8 people in southeast Turkey - governor

A fire in a private hospitals COVID-19 intensive care unit killed eight people, the governors office in the southeastern Turkish province of Gaziantep said on Saturday.The fire was caused by the explosion of an oxygen ventilator, the office...

Study reveals individuals with high ADHD-traits are more vulnerable to insomnia

Individuals with high ADHD-traits that do not meet the criteria for a diagnosis are less able to perform tasks involving attentional regulation or emotional control after a sleepless night than individuals with low ADHD-traits, suggest the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020