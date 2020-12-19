Gold worth Rs 87.62 lakh seized at Chennai airport

Gold worth Rs 87.62 lakh seized at Chennai airportPTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-12-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 17:19 IST
Gold, weighing 1.7kg of 24Kpurity and worth Rs 87.62 lakh, was seized from six people on their arrival from Dubai, the Customs department said on Saturday
While some had concealed the gold bits in their luggage, others had concealed it in paste form in shoes that were worn by them
All six people hail from Tamil Nadu, an official release said.
