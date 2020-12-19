Left Menu
UP: On court directive, married woman's body exhumed in dowry death

According to the complaint, it is alleged that Shaista was killed over demand for further dowry and buried without giving information to her parents or the police in Bhopa village in the district on July 5.The deceased womans mother had filed a petition in the court for registering the FIR as the police had refused to book the in-laws under CrPC Section 1563 judicial magistrates power to investigate cognisable case.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 19-12-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 18:16 IST
UP: On court directive, married woman's body exhumed in dowry death
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The body of a married woman has been exhumed from a graveyard and sent for a post-mortem five months after she was allegedly killed by her in-laws for more dowry in Jamia Nagar area here following a local court's intervention, police said. The body of Shaista Begum, wife of Abbar Ahmad, was dug up and sent for a post-mortem on the complaint of her mother V Sanjida on Friday after the magistrate court ordered an FIR to be registered regarding the matter, police added.

A case has been registered in Kotwali police station under Section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act against six members of Shaista's in-laws, including her husband, on the directive of the magistrate court. According to the complaint, it is alleged that Shaista was killed over demand for further dowry and buried without giving information to her parents or the police in Bhopa village in the district on July 5.

The deceased woman's mother had filed a petition in the court for registering the FIR as the police had refused to book the in-laws under CrPC Section 156(3) (judicial magistrate's power to investigate cognisable case). The court ordered the police to register the FIR earlier in the week. According to Kotwali police station SHO Anil Kapervan, an investigation is underway after registering the case on the court's directive.

