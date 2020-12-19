UP: Inter-state vehicle smuggling gang busted

A gang of inter-state vehicle smugglers was busted on Saturday with seven cars and 14 engines of the stolen vehicles recovered from their possession in Kotwali police station area here, police said

Superintendent of Police (City) Arpit Vijayvargiya told reporters that a team of Kotwali and Crime Branch police raided the place and seized the stolen vehicles and automobile tools

Six members of the gang were arrested. During interrogation, they said that vehicles from Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Meerut, Haridwar, Gurugaon, and Faridabad were stolen by the gang.