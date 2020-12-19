Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: Inter-state vehicle smuggling gang busted

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 19-12-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 18:43 IST
UP: Inter-state vehicle smuggling gang busted

A gang of inter-state vehicle smugglers was busted on Saturday with seven cars and 14 engines of the stolen vehicles recovered from their possession in Kotwali police station area here, police said

Superintendent of Police (City) Arpit Vijayvargiya told reporters that a team of Kotwali and Crime Branch police raided the place and seized the stolen vehicles and automobile tools

Six members of the gang were arrested. During interrogation, they said that vehicles from Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Meerut, Haridwar, Gurugaon, and Faridabad were stolen by the gang.

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Ulsan Hyundai beat Persepolis 2-1 in Asian Champions League final

Junior Negrao scored twice as South Koreas Ulsan Hyundai came from a goal behind to win the Asian Champions League final in Doha on Saturday with a 2-1 victory over Persepolis from Iran. A pair of VAR-awarded penalties either side of halfti...

Delhi court takes cognisance of offence of sedition against Sharjeel Imam

A Delhi court on Saturday took cognisance of the offence of sedition against JNU student Sharjeel Imam in a case related to the violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in December last year, which resulted in damage t...

New hotfix to Cyberpunk 2077 live on Xbox, PlayStation consoles; PC to follow soon

CD Projekt Red, the developer of the Cyberpunk 2077 action game, has released Hotfix 1.05 update for Xbox and PlayStation consoles with the PC version to follow soon.The Cyberpunk 2077 1.05 update brings along a host of bug fixes and optimi...

Bomb blast in Afghanistan's Helmand province kills two, injures 4

At least two civilians were killed and four others sustained injuries in a roadside bomb blast in the Greshk district of southern Helmand province on Saturday, Pajhwok Afghan News reported citing officials as saying.A corolla type vehicle s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020