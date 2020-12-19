UP: Inter-state vehicle smuggling gang busted

UP: Inter-state vehicle smuggling gang bustedPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 19-12-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 18:43 IST
A gang of inter-state vehicle smugglers was busted on Saturday with seven cars and 14 engines of the stolen vehicles recovered from their possession in Kotwali police station area here, police said
Superintendent of Police (City) Arpit Vijayvargiya told reporters that a team of Kotwali and Crime Branch police raided the place and seized the stolen vehicles and automobile tools
Six members of the gang were arrested. During interrogation, they said that vehicles from Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Meerut, Haridwar, Gurugaon, and Faridabad were stolen by the gang.