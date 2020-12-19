Left Menu
Manipur ASP returns Chief Minister's Gallantry Medal as court deems his drugs probe 'unsatisfactory'

Manipur Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Thounaojam Brinda on Friday returned his Chief Minister's Gallantry Medal, he received for a drugs probe, in which the former Bharatiya Janata Party ADC chairman and six others, were implicated.

19-12-2020
ASP Thounaojam Brinda's letter to Chief Minister N Biren Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Manipur Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Thounaojam Brinda on Friday returned his Chief Minister's Gallantry Medal, he received for a drugs probe, in which the former Bharatiya Janata Party ADC chairman and six others, were implicated. She also wrote to Chief Minister N Biren Singh in Imphal, stating the reason to be a court observation, which citing the drugs probe to be "unsatisfactory", acquitted them of all charges.

She was conferred the Chief Minister's Police Medal for Gallantry on the occasion of Patriots' Day, August 13, 2018, as part of the state government's "War against Drugs". The police officer returned the medal with "utter regard for the state department" and following "the decision reached by the Hon'ble ND&PS Court, Lamphel, which acquitted former Bharatiya Janata Party ADC Chairman Lhukhosei Zou and six other individuals, implicated in the case where a huge amount of drugs were seized." Brinda said as the investigation and prosecution have been deemed unsatisfactory by the ND&PS Court, she was returning her medal.

"I feel morally inclined that I have not conducted my duty as "per the wishes" of the Criminal Justice Delivery System of the land. Hence, for the reason cited above, I do not consider myself deserving of the honour bestowed upon me by your good self. I, therefore, return the same to the state Home Department so that it may be given to a more deserving and loyal police officer," the letter read. (ANI)

