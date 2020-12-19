Five men held with 20 kg opium in Rajasthan

Five men were arrested with 20 kg opium in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district, police said on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off, a luxury SUV on the way from Chittorgarh to Jodhpur was intercepted in Devgarh of Rajsamand district, IGP (Crime) Vijay Kumar Singh said.

The arrested accused include Jetha Ram, Narayan Lal, Bhagwan Lal, Bhawar Lal and Jamna Lal. The opium is worth Rs 2 crore in the international market, he added. Two luxury cars have been seized from the accused, he further said.

During interrogation, the alleged mastermind Bhawar Lal, a resident of Chittorgarh, revealed that he was involved in smuggling in the past few years, the IGP added. All the accused are being further questioned.