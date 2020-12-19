Left Menu
Two shot dead in group clash in Shamli district

There was, however, disagreement over the venue of the meeting as most of the cane growers wanted to hold the meeting in the village panchayat office building while the village panchayat head, also the part of the cane growers society, wanted it to be held in his residence.The dispute led to a violent clash between the two groups in which firearms were openly used and two persons were shot dead, while a third one suffered a bullet injury, the SP said.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 19-12-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 20:04 IST
Two men were shot dead and another injured on Saturday in a clash following a dispute over the venue of a meeting of a sugarcane farmers’ society in neighbouring Shamli district. Shamli Superintendent of Police Sukriti Madhav Mishra identified the victims as Karmveer and Rahul, both around 30 years old and residents of Khandrawli village under Kandhla police station.

Mishra said the society of cane growers of the village, which manages the disbursement of fund to individual farmers after its receipt from sugar mills, was to hold its meeting in the village. There was, however, disagreement over the venue of the meeting as most of the cane growers wanted to hold the meeting in the village panchayat office building while the village panchayat head, also the part of the cane growers’ society, wanted it to be held in his residence.

The dispute led to a violent clash between the two groups in which firearms were openly used and two persons were shot dead, while a third one suffered a bullet injury, the SP said. While Rahul and Karmveer were declared ''brought dead'' by the hospital the third person is undergoing treatment there, he added.

Following the clash, the police personnel have been deployed in the village and the situation is being monitored, he added. A case of murder and rioting too has been registered and is being investigated, he added.

