Delhi police arrests man for swindling Rs 276 lakh from Corporation Bank

Delhi Police has arrested a person named Bhuvanesh Kharbanda on the complaint of Corporation Bank for allegedly swindling a sum of Rs 276 lakhs on the pretext of availing a working capital loan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 22:30 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police has arrested a person named Bhuvanesh Kharbanda on the complaint of Corporation Bank for allegedly swindling a sum of Rs 276 lakhs on the pretext of availing a working capital loan. Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) said in a release: "The present case was registered on the complaint of Corporation Bank, New Delhi, wherein it has been alleged that Bhuvanash Kharbanda, proprietor of M/s B.K. Enterprises Ltd. having its office at 34/14, IInd Floor, West Patel Nagar, New Delhi-110008 approached the Vasant Vihar Branch of the bank during August 2012 for a working capital loan of Rs. 300 lakhs."

"Complainant Bank has disbursed a Corp Vyapar overdraft (OD) limit of Rs 276 lakhs on September 28, 2012 and sanctioned the loan/cash credit limit to Rs 276 Lakhs. It has been alleged that the title deeds pertaining to mortgaged property i.e. 29/11, West Patel Nagar, New Delhi and B-75, Mansarovar Garden, Delhi are fake and fabricated. Even the statement of account of Oriental Bank of Commerce, overseas branch submitted by the borrower is fake and fabricated. Further, the mortgaged property was also mortgaged with two other banks," it added. Police further said that during enquiry, it emerged that - the property mortgaged with complainant bank was already mortgaged with Citi Bank.

Moreover, the statement of account of Oriental Bank of Commerce, overseas branch submitted by the borrower is fake and fabricated. Thus, a case under sections 406/420/467/468/471/120B of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at EOW and investigation was taken up.

Bhuvnesh Kharbanda (29) is a resident of Delhi. The accused is on three days police remand.

Further investigation regarding apprehension of other accused persons is on. (ANI)

