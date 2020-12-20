Left Menu
Republicans, Democrats reach agreement clearing way for virus relief vote - WSJ

Reuters | New York | Updated: 20-12-2020 11:26 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 10:53 IST
Republicans, Democrats reach agreement clearing way for virus relief vote - WSJ
Image Credit: Flickr

Senate Democrats and Republicans have reached an agreement clearing way for virus relief votes, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/mcconnell-calls-on-congress-to-finish-virus-relief-deal-saturday-11608395967?mod=breakingnews late on Saturday.

A vote on the $900 billion package is expected on Sunday, the report said.

