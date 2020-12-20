Left Menu
Telangana reports 592 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

As many as 592 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths have been reported in Telangana on Saturday, the state health department said on Sunday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 20-12-2020 12:57 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 12:57 IST
Telangana reports 592 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 592 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths have been reported in Telangana on Saturday, the state health department said on Sunday. According to it, a total of 643 patients have been discharged on the same day.

"A total of 592 new COVID-19 cases, 643 discharges, and 3 deaths were reported in Telangana yesterday," the department said in its statement. Out of the total of 2,73,013 cases, there are currently, 6,888 active cases in the state. A total of 1513 people have succumbed to the pandemic, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said. (ANI)

