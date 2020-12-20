Police Sub-Inspector shoots himself dead
The family members of the deceased SI have been informed about the incident, he added.Singh, who was a resident of Rohtas district, was rushed to Aurangabad Sadar hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, police sources said, adding that post-mortem will be conducted at Aurangabad Sadar hospital..PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 20-12-2020 13:05 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 13:05 IST
A police sub-inspector allegedly shot himself dead with his service revolver in Bihar's Aurangabad district on Sunday, an officer said. Aurangabad Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Anup Kumar said 55-year-old sub-inspector Jitendra Singh, posted at Amba police station shot himself dead at his residence located at Amba police station premises this morning.
The reason behind the officer taking the extreme step was yet to be ascertained, the SDPO said, adding that police is investigating the matter. The family members of the deceased SI have been informed about the incident, he added.
Singh, who was a resident of Rohtas district, was rushed to Aurangabad Sadar hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, police sources said, adding that post-mortem will be conducted at Aurangabad Sadar hospital..
- READ MORE ON:
- SI
- Anup Kumar
- Aurangabad Sadar
- Jitendra Singh
- Aurangabad
ALSO READ
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. not extending TikTok divestiture deadline, but talks expected to continue - sources
Doping-Trump signs anti-doping act into law
Puducherry LG approves deposit of Rs 2200 each into BPL families accounts
UN chief lauds Kuwait's efforts to defuse tension in Gulf region
People of Telangana will stop BJP from expanding its footprints in state: Owaisi