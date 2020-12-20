Left Menu
Police Sub-Inspector shoots himself dead

The family members of the deceased SI have been informed about the incident, he added.Singh, who was a resident of Rohtas district, was rushed to Aurangabad Sadar hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, police sources said, adding that post-mortem will be conducted at Aurangabad Sadar hospital..

A police sub-inspector allegedly shot himself dead with his service revolver in Bihar's Aurangabad district on Sunday, an officer said. Aurangabad Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Anup Kumar said 55-year-old sub-inspector Jitendra Singh, posted at Amba police station shot himself dead at his residence located at Amba police station premises this morning.

