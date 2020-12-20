Left Menu
In a bid to encourage citizens towards proper disposal of plastic waste, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation here has introduced a scheme of giving food coupons to people on collection of 5 kg of such waste.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 20-12-2020 14:13 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 14:04 IST
Maha: Exchange plastic waste for food coupons in KDMC
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

In a bid to encourage citizens towards proper disposal of plastic waste, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation here has introduced a scheme of giving food coupons to people on collection of 5 kg of such waste. The scheme has been introduced as part of KDMC's zero garbage policy, said an official from the waste management department of the civic body here in Maharashtra.

''Since many years, the town has been facing the garbage menace. We have been trying several measures to address the issue,'' he said. ''As part of the latest initiative, we have appealed to citizens to collect their plastic waste. If they give 5 kg of plastic waste at a collection centre, they will in return get a coupon for 'poli-bhaji' (chapati-vegetables) worth Rs 30,'' he said.

The garbage collection centres have been planned at various places in the KDMC limits, including markets, he said. The town generates tonnes of plastic waste every day and civic authorities have roped in private agencies for the waste management, he said.

''Our aim is to make Kalyan-Dombivli a zero waste city and to make it a model for the entire country,'' he added.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

