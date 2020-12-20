Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hookah parlour raided in Nagpur, 2 arrested, 29 detained

A hookah parlour operating from a bar was raided in Nagpurs Kapilnagar area and two people were arrested and 29 others, comprising 23 boys and six girls, were detained, police said on Sunday. Kapilnagar police is probing further, he said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 20-12-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 17:58 IST
Hookah parlour raided in Nagpur, 2 arrested, 29 detained

A hookah parlour operating from a bar was raided in Nagpur's Kapilnagar area and two people were arrested and 29 others, comprising 23 boys and six girls, were detained, police said on Sunday. The raid, in the jurisdiction of Kapilnagar police station, was carried out late Saturday night by personnel from Jaripatka police station on the instructions of Zone V Deputy Commissioner of Police Neelotpal, an official said.

The 23 boys and six girls were later allowed to go, he added. ''We seized Rs 15,000 worth of liquor, hookah pots, music system and other items worth Rs 49,000. Kapilnagar police is probing further,'' he said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

When Mamata Banerjee was in Congress did she call Indira Gandhi an outsider? Amit Shah on insider outsider debate in Bengal.

When Mamata Banerjee was in Congress did she call Indira Gandhi an outsider Amit Shah on insider outsider debate in Bengal....

Youth kills alcoholic father in Nagpur

A 22-year-old man allegedly killed his father with an axe in Nagpurs Ramtek area as the latter was an alcoholic who routinely fought with kin, police said on Sunday.Rohit Chinchulkar killed his father Ganpat after the latter came home drunk...

Shilpa Shetty, family off to Goa on vacation

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a boomerang video of herself and her sister Shamita Shetty posing in front of an airplane before flying off to Goa on vacation. The Dhadhkan star took to her Instagram on Sunday and shared the boo...

Nepal heads to surprise election next year after PM loses ground

Nepals president dissolved parliament on Sunday at the request of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Olis cabinet and announced that general elections would be held in April and May, more than a year ahead of schedule. The move plunges the Himalaya...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020