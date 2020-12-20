Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany brings home 3 women, 12 kids from camps in Syria

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Sunday did not further identify the women or children, who were flown back to Germany on Saturday.However, the German weekly Bild am Sonntag reported that all three women had left Germany in recent years to join the extremist Islamic State group Syria.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 20-12-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 20:40 IST
Germany brings home 3 women, 12 kids from camps in Syria

Germany has organized the return of three women and 12 children from camps in northeastern Syria for humanitarian reasons. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Sunday did not further identify the women or children, who were flown back to Germany on Saturday.

However, the German weekly Bild am Sonntag reported that all three women had left Germany in recent years to join the extremist Islamic State group Syria. The paper identified the women as Merve A., Yasmin A. and Leonora M. Also Sunday, Germany's federal prosecutor's office said a German citizen by the name of Leonora M. had been arrested upon her arrival at Frankfurt airport. It said she is accused of membership in the foreign terrorist group Islamic State and allegedly committed crimes against humanity.

Maas said he was “very relieved” about the return of the 12 children and three of their mothers. “These are humanitarian cases, especially orphans and children with illnesses — cases in which the departure was urgently needed,” Maas said.

“This good news just before Christmas makes us confident that we will be able to organize the return of further cases as well,'' he said adding that the government would advocate the return of others in coming weeks and months. Maas said the return was organized in cooperation with Finland, which brought home six children and two women.

Hundreds of Europeans — many of them young women — left the continent in the last couple of years to join the Islamic State and fight in Syria and Iraq. Several died, others were arrested and detained by Turkish, Kurdish or Iraqi authorities who have been eager to deport them and their children back to Europe. European governments, however, have been reluctant to take back the often radicalized Islamic State supporters and sentiment is running high across Europe against the returnees.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers' protest: AIKS Maharashtra vehicle 'jatha' to Delhi to begin tomorrow from Nashik

Thousands of farmers from 21 districts of Maharashtra under All India Kisan Sabha AIKS leadership will converge on Monday morning at the Golf Club Maidan in Nashik to begin their vehicle jatha march to Delhi. In an official statement, the A...

Fire destroys Bhiwandi cloth godown, no report of injuries

A fire that broke out in Bhiwandiin Thane district on Sunday evening destroyed a cloth godown,though there were no reports of injuries, and efforts tocontrol the blaze continued, an official saidThe incident took place in Dapoda village and...

Maha home minister performs marriage ritual for disabled woman

Nagpur, Dec 20 PTIMaharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, and his wife on Sunday performed the Kanyadaan ritual of a 23-year-old speech and hearing-impaired woman, who is an orphan, during her marriage with a 27-year-old man. Nagpur distri...

Motor racing-Albon, hurt by Red Bull snub, eyes 2022 return

Alexander Albon said he was dejected after being replaced by Mexican Sergio Perez at the Red Bull Formula One team for next season but is determined to get a race seat in 2022. Perez, a winner for Racing Point in Bahrain this season, will s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020