EU's Barnier says "crucial" moment in UK trade talks

The European Union's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Sunday that talks with Britain over a post-Brexit trade deal were at a "crucial" point and that the negotiations continued. "In this crucial moment for the negotiations, we continue to work hard with (UK negotiator) David Frost and his team," Barnier said on Twitter. And we should both be able to act when our interests are at stake," he added.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 20-12-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 20:52 IST
EU's Barnier says "crucial" moment in UK trade talks
The European Union's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Sunday that talks with Britain over a post-Brexit trade deal were at a "crucial" point and that the negotiations continued.

"In this crucial moment for the negotiations, we continue to work hard with (UK negotiator) David Frost and his team," Barnier said on Twitter. "The EU remains committed to a fair, reciprocal and balanced agreement. We respect the sovereignty of the UK. And we expect the same."

"Both the EU and the UK must have the right to set their own laws and control their own waters. And we should both be able to act when our interests are at stake," he added.

