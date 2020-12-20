Three Army personnel among four killed in Sikkim road accident

Four persons, including three Army personnel, were killed on Sunday in a road accident near the Sino-India border at Nathula, a police officer said. East Sikkim's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) S P Yellasari said that an Army vehicle skidded from a snow- laden Jawahar Lal Nehru Road at 17th mile near Nathula, and fell into a gorge.

Three soldiers and the son of an Army man died on the spot and another soldier suffered injuries in the incident, the officer said. The injured soldier has been airlifted to Kolkata for treatment.

The bodies of the deceased have been recovered from the ill-fated vehicle and sent for post-mortem examination, he added..