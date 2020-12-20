Left Menu
Development News Edition

1,114 new coronavirus cases reported in Tamil Nadu

As many as 1,114 new Covid-19 cases and 15 deaths were reported from Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours, the State Health Department informed on Sunday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 20-12-2020 23:36 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 23:36 IST
1,114 new coronavirus cases reported in Tamil Nadu
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 1,114 new Covid-19 cases and 15 deaths were reported from Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours, the State Health Department informed on Sunday. The number of total positive cases in the state now stands at 8,06,891, including 9,593 active cases and 7,85,315 recoveries.

As many as 11,983 deaths have been reported in the state so far. Meanwhile, with 26,624 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours, India's total coronavirus cases reached 1,00,31,223, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

As many as 29,690 recoveries and 341 deaths have also been reported in the last 24 hours. The total numbers of recovered and active cases in the country are 95,80,402 and 3,05,344 respectively. The country's death toll stands at 1,45,477. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

People News Roundup: News Corp's Rupert Murdoch has received COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Racism targets Asian food, business during COVID-19 pandemic

As the coronavirus spread throughout the US, bigotry toward Asian Americans was not far behind, fueled by the news that COVID-19 first appeared in China. Some initial evidence suggested the virus began in bats, which infected another animal...

Several EU nations halt UK flights, fearing virus variant

Several European Union nations moved to banned flights from the UK on Sunday and others were considering similar action, in a bid to block a new strain of coronavirus sweeping across southern England from establishing a strong foothold on t...

Centre has right to summon officers; CAA rules to be considered after COVID vaccination starts: Shah

Slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the recent attack on BJP chief J P Naddas convoy, Union Home Minister Shah on Sunday asserted the Centre has the right to summon state IPS officers responsible for providing him secur...

Policy and alliance are two different entities, says TN CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, whose party has forged a poll pact with the BJP, on Sunday sought to differentiate between party principles and alliance, saying the former was of primary concern for political organisations. The AIA...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020