Garima Abrol, wife of late Squadron Leader Samir Abrol, is now Flying Officer with IAF

Flying Officer Garima Abrol, wife of late Squadron leader Samir Abrol, who lost his life in an air accident, passed out from Air Force Academy on Saturday, according to Defence PRO, Shillong.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 08:39 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 08:39 IST
File Photo of Flying Officer Garima Abrol with late Squadron leader Samir Abrol. . Image Credit: ANI

Flying Officer Garima Abrol, wife of late Squadron leader Samir Abrol, who lost his life in an air accident, passed out from Air Force Academy on Saturday, according to Defence PRO, Shillong. On February 1, 2019, two pilots were killed after their Mirage fighter aircraft crashed during takeoff at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) airport in Bengaluru.

The incident happened near Yamalur, off old Airport Road, when the Mirage 2000 trainer fighter aircraft of HAL, flown by two pilots, crashed. The aircraft was being flown by two test pilots of the Indian Air Force. Squadron Leader Siddhartha Negi and Squadron Leader Samir Abrol were taking the plane for an acceptance test flight after it had been upgraded by the HAL there.

Both pilots were from the Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment. One of the two pilots managed to eject from the plane, however, he fell on the debris and lost his life.

The other pilot was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

