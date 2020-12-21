Left Menu
Development News Edition

U'khand: Sec 144 imposed within 300 metres of Vidhan Sabha building

In view of the Uttarakhand Assembly Session on Monday, Section 144 has been imposed within 300 meters radius of the Legislative Assembly building.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 21-12-2020 08:42 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 08:42 IST
U'khand: Sec 144 imposed within 300 metres of Vidhan Sabha building
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In view of the Uttarakhand Assembly Session on Monday, Section 144 has been imposed within 300 meters radius of the Legislative Assembly building. Dehradun District Magistrate Dr Ashish Shrivastava issued orders in this regard on Sunday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Speaker of the Assembly had informed that all the members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) will only be allowed to enter with a negative COVID-19 report. Speaker Premchand Aggarwal had said, "All the MLAs will only be allowed to enter after submitting their COVID-19 negative reports to the concerned authorities. If anyone fails to do so, he or she will be tested at a nearby spot and only to enter if they test negative."

He advised all MLAs to follow COVID-19 protocols and carry a negative COVID-19 test report with them to enter the House. On September 23, the Uttarakhand Assembly held a one-day monsoon session with no question hour. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

People News Roundup: News Corp's Rupert Murdoch has received COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indo-Japan Samwad Conference contributes to discourses on furthering global peace: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the 6th Indo-Japan Samwad Conference at 930 am on Monday. Ahead of the conference, Prime Minister Modi said that this forum has grown immensely over the years and it has contributed to discours...

Australia regulator chief Sims says Google and Facebook draft laws fair, critical for media future

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission Chairman ACCC Rod Sims said proposed laws that will make Australia the first country in the world to force Google and Facebook to pay for news were fair and critical for the survival of the med...

Farmers' protest: Delhi Police issues traffic alert, closes Tikri, Dhansa borders

Amid the ongoing farmers protest at border areas of the national capital, Delhi Police has closed Tikri, Dhansa borders for traffic movement. Tikri, Dhansa Borders are closed for any traffic movement. Jhatikara borders is open only for two-...

Man United revels in 6-2 win v Leeds, Vardy sinks Tottenham

Manchester United waited 16 years to play old rival Leeds in the English Premier League, and then made it look distinctly second-class. United charged to a 6-2 victory on Sunday, though both teams could easily have scored more, as it roared...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020