Foreign currency recovered from passenger at Hyd airport

Foreign currency of over Rs32 lakhwas recovered from a passenger who was to board aflight to Sharjah from the international airport hereonMonday, Customs officials said

Hyderabad Customs in coordination with CISFrecoveredforeign currencycomprising USD, Omani Riyal, SaudiRiyal and Qatari Riyal equivalent to Rs 32,53,274 fromthe 29-year old man, they said

A case of illegal export of foreign currencywasregistered against the Hyderabad-based passenger, andhe was nabbed, they added.