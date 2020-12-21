Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Puducherry reports 14 new cases, 1 death in last 24 hours

Puducherry has reported 14 new COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours. The current active cases in the Union Territory stood at 332, the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services said on Monday.

ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 21-12-2020 12:57 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 12:57 IST
COVID-19: Puducherry reports 14 new cases, 1 death in last 24 hours
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Puducherry has reported 14 new COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours. The current active cases in the Union Territory stood at 332, the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services said on Monday. As many as 627 patients have lost their lives due to the virus.

"Puducherry reports 14 new COVID-19 cases, 26 discharges, and one death in the last 24 hours. Out of the total number of 37,762 cases, there are 332 active cases. The death toll has gone up to 627," it said in a statement. Meanwhile, with 24,337 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count has reached 1,00,55,560 cases, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) on Monday.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 3,03,639 active cases in the country and so far 1,45,810 people have died. Besides, as many as 96,06,111 cases have been cured/discharged/migrated. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said 16,20,98,329 samples tested for COVID-19 up to December 20. Of these, 9,00,134 samples were tested on Sunday.

The Union Health Ministry on Monday said that India has one of the lowest deaths per million population globally. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ind vs Aus: Talks of completely banning bouncers should be dismissed, says Chappell

Former Australia skipper Ian Chappell while refusing to entertain any idea on limiting or banning bouncers, has floated an idea of strengthing any existing law regarding the protection of tailenders from bouncers. Ahead of the Border-Gavask...

Boy's kidnapping: Six sent to police custody

Six people who were arrested in connection with the kidnapping of an eight-year old boy in Dakshina Kannada district, have been remanded to ten days police custody by a local court. The boy and his parents had reached home on Saturday from ...

BJP will form next government in West Bengal: Athawale

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday expressed confidence that the BJP will win more than 200 seats in the forthcoming West Bengal Assembly elections and form the next government in that state. Talking to reporters here, Athawale, whose...

Hong Kong stocks weaken as Sino-U.S. tensions weigh

Hong Kong stocks ended lower on Monday on worries over China-U.S. tensions, although losses were capped by policy support from Beijing. The Hang Seng index fell 0.7 to 26,306.68, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.8 to 10,401.83. U.S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020