COVID-19: Puducherry reports 14 new cases, 1 death in last 24 hours

Puducherry has reported 14 new COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours. The current active cases in the Union Territory stood at 332, the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services said on Monday. As many as 627 patients have lost their lives due to the virus.

"Puducherry reports 14 new COVID-19 cases, 26 discharges, and one death in the last 24 hours. Out of the total number of 37,762 cases, there are 332 active cases. The death toll has gone up to 627," it said in a statement. Meanwhile, with 24,337 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count has reached 1,00,55,560 cases, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) on Monday.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 3,03,639 active cases in the country and so far 1,45,810 people have died. Besides, as many as 96,06,111 cases have been cured/discharged/migrated. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said 16,20,98,329 samples tested for COVID-19 up to December 20. Of these, 9,00,134 samples were tested on Sunday.

The Union Health Ministry on Monday said that India has one of the lowest deaths per million population globally. (ANI)