PTI | Jammu | Updated: 21-12-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 16:01 IST
Two arrested for stealing Rs 10 lakh from a bank branch in Jammu
Representative Image

Two youths were arrested on Monday for allegedly stealing Rs 10 lakh from a bank here, a police officer said. Jammu's Senior Superintendent of Police Shridhar Patil said Rs 9.40 lakh out of the stolen sum of money too was recovered at the disclosure of the arrested thieves.

He said the case was lodged on the complaint of the branch manager of J&K Bank here on December 16, stating that his branch had discovered a cash shortfall of Rs 10 lakh, comprising Rs 500 denomination notes packed in two bundles the previous day. On examining the CCTV footage of the branch, it was found that two persons wearing face masks visited the branch and kept on roaming there, pretending to file an account opening form," the branch manager said in his complaint.

He added that at 4.40 pm when the concerned woman official at the cash counter left it briefly for reconciliation of cash, one of the accused managed to lift a few bundles of notes from the counter, taking advantage of the official's absence, and left the branch premises hurriedly along with his accomplice, the SSP said. A case was registered at city's Gandhi Nagar police station and an investigation was launched into it, the SSP told reporters here.

During the course of the investigation, the SSP said, the forensic evidence was collected and CCTV footage was analysed which led to the detention of the two suspects -- Sanjeev Kumar and Sahil Sharma, both residents of Kathua, he added. During a sustained interrogation, both the accused confessed to their crime and cash worth Rs 9.40 lakh was recovered at their disclosure, the officer said.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

