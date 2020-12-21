EU antitrust regulators okay $38 bln Fiat, PSA merger

EU antitrust regulators okay $38 bln Fiat, PSA mergerReuters | Brussels | Updated: 21-12-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 16:19 IST
EU antitrust regulators on Monday approved with conditions the $38 billion merger of Fiat Chrysler and French peer PSA to create the world's No.4 carmaker.
The European Commission said PSA will extend its small van agreement with Toyota Motor to address EU competition concerns, confirming a Reuters story in October.
Also Read: Tamil Nadu CM, French envoy discuss opportunities in Indo-Pacific region, people-to-people exchanges
- READ MORE ON:
- French