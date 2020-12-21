Left Menu
EU antitrust regulators okay $38 bln Fiat, PSA merger

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 21-12-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 16:19 IST
EU antitrust regulators on Monday approved with conditions the $38 billion merger of Fiat Chrysler and French peer PSA to create the world's No.4 carmaker.

The European Commission said PSA will extend its small van agreement with Toyota Motor to address EU competition concerns, confirming a Reuters story in October.

